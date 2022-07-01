The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Hockey: Former Hockeyroo Toni Cronk hosts goalkeeping clinic ahead of Tamworth's annual York Cup and Kim Small Shield

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated July 1 2022 - 8:38am, first published 5:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inspiring: Toni Cronk's 'working road trip' has brought her to the region. Photo: Gareth Gardner

From the moment Toni Cronk strapped on the goalkeeping pads, the former Hockeyroo says she loved it.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.