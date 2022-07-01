The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Call them Oxley Vale Attunga, OVA or Mushies; hell, just call them bloody good

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated July 1 2022 - 10:02am, first published 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIGH ACHIEVERS: The mighty Mushies are undefeated since round one of 2020. Photo: Gareth Gardner

Oxley Vale Attunga - a team accustomed to success like few sports teams in this region in recent times - are in the midst of another amazing feat.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.