THREE rugby players from The Armidale School will don representative jerseys at the upcoming Australian Schoolboy Rugby Championships.
It follows their eye-catching performances playing in the NSW Country under-18 side at the NSW schools championships in Sydney last week.
Stirling Munsie has been selected at No 3 for the NSW Junior under-18 side.
Fred Kearney will don the No 4 and Eugene Campbell will start on the bench for the NSW under-18 Barbarians, as will Narrabri's Sid Harvey.
The national championships start at Knox Grammar School on Tuesday.
"This is a terrific result for the boys and we all wish them well for the Australian Schoolboy championships, which will bring together the best young talent from across the country," said Huon Barrett, the TAS's First XV coach and director of co-curricular.
Six NSW teams will contest the nationals, along with teams from most other states. The nationals finish on Saturday week.
