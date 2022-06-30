The Northern Daily Leader

Stirling Munsie, Fred Kearney and Eugene Campbell to contest Australian Schoolboy Rugby Championships.

June 30 2022 - 6:00am
REP HONOURS: Fred Kearney, Stirling Munsie and Eugene Campbell.

THREE rugby players from The Armidale School will don representative jerseys at the upcoming Australian Schoolboy Rugby Championships.

