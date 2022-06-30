Mitch Watts has described as "emotional" his debut selection in the Junior Wallabies side for their clash against Argentina on the Sunshine Coast on Friday night.
The former Tamworth Magpie has been named on the bench for the first of the Wallabies' three under-20 Oceania Championship matches.
Advertisement
Watts - a 195cm, 107kg back-rower and lock who plays for Randwick in Sydney - said his selection in the side was something he had "worked extremely hard for over the past 24 months".
"And I guess [it] gives me a vote of confidence to let me know that I'm doing something right, and the sacrifices are all well worth it," the 19-year-old said.
Read more: Mitch Watts named in NSW rugby under-18 side
Watts is a product of North West Regional Youth Rugby's Friday night competition.
He graduated year 12 at Calrossy Anglican School and is now based in Sydney, where he attends university.
He said being selected for the Junior Wallabies would not have happened without the support of his family and Randwick, "who have taken me in as family from the day I walked into Latham Park [the club's home ground]".
"Now that we are at the business end of the Junior Wallabies program," he added, "I'm just looking to put my best foot forward and play my part in defending the Oceania Championships for Australia."
Read also:
In announcing the Junior Wallabies side, Rugby Australia said Watts had been included in the 23-man squad "to provide some energy".
Watts' father, Stuart, said "a lot of long-term local rugby enthusiasts can't remember, in the last 30 years, a local boy who went to school in the area up to year 12" and then got selected for the Junior Wallabies.
Stuart said his son credited "a lot of locals for setting him on the rugby pathway".
Conrad Starr, Barton Leech, Joe Goldsworthy and Hugh Howey were "all instrumental" in his son's development while he was at Calrossy, Stuart said.
"Local retired [rugby] development officer Gary Walsh also played a major part," he added.
The Junior Wallabies also play Fiji (July 5) and New Zealand (July 10) as part of the championship. All three games will be live and on-demand on Stan Sport.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.