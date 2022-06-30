The Northern Daily Leader
Mitch Watts: Tamworth product named in Junior Wallabies squad for under-20 Rugby Championship

Updated June 30 2022 - 3:34am, first published 2:00am
TAMWORTH EXPORT: Mitch Watts will play for Australia in an under-20 match against Argentina on Friday. Photo: Supplied

Mitch Watts has described as "emotional" his debut selection in the Junior Wallabies side for their clash against Argentina on the Sunshine Coast on Friday night.

