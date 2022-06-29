In July 1988 he escaped from Goulburn Gaol, again teamed up with Cox in Melbourne, and they were arrested a short time later while trying to rob an armoured van, when shots were again exchanged with police. Denning, now a valuable informer who helped police dismantle the criminal support network that had helped Cox, was released from prison in 1993 and found dead from a heroin overdose - believed to be a "hotshot" or deliberate overdose - less than three months later. Russell Cox was released from prison in 2004 and disappeared from view.

