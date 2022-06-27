The Northern Daily Leader

'Heartbreaking' lapses cost Mountain Goats streak-snapping win

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 27 2022 - 6:47am, first published 6:00am
Fast feet: Eli Rankmore's birthday was on Sunday, and celebrations almost began early when Moore Creek came a whisker away from felling OVA. Photo: Gareth Gardner.

Missed opportunities are frequent on the soccer pitch.

