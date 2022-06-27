The Northern Daily Leader

Group 4: North Tamworth storm to 54-22 win over Narrabri to make it six-in-a-row

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated June 27 2022 - 1:17am, first published 12:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Radar on: Mitch Sheridan was one of the Bears best in their win over Narrabri on Sunday. On top of his general game, the half-back kicked nine from nine and figured in the Group 4 best and fairest points. Photo: Mark Bode

North Tamworth responded to an anticipated early Narrabri ambush with one of their own as they powered to their sixth straight win at Jack Woolaston Oval on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.