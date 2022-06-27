North Tamworth responded to an anticipated early Narrabri ambush with one of their own as they powered to their sixth straight win at Jack Woolaston Oval on Sunday.
After finding themselves down 12-nil, the Bears ran in six tries in the space of about 20 minutes to take control of the game and eventually claim the points 54-22.
"We knew they were going to ambush us," Bears coach Paul Boyce told Group 4 Media.
"I'm proud of the way the boys weathered that storm and came back to play some really good footy."
Hooker Scott Blanch and winger Amachai Roberts both crossed twice for the Bears with Roberts also picking up the players' player award.
Boyce also noted Mitch Sheridan's effort from the tee, kicking nine from nine.
"For us to put 54 on Narrabri is a really good sign for us moving on," he added.
"That's six-in-a row for us."
In contrast the Blues have now lost their last four, an as captain-coach Jake Rumsby succinctly put it have "got to start winning again soon".
He said they "just ran out of puff" on Sunday.
"It was always going to be hard coming here against a quality side," he said.
"And we were missing some troops. But that is no excuse."
Prop Daniel Jobson picked up the two Group best and fairest points, and was "outstanding", Rumbsy thought.
"He never stops trying," he said.
NORTH TAMWORTH 54 (Scott Blanch 2, Amachai Roberts 2, James Cooper, Jared Edwards, Ben Jarvis, Josh Schmiedel, Mitch Sheridan tries, Mitch Sheridan 9gls) d NARRABRI 22 (Sam Sadler, Jacob Nichols, Todd Nichols, Daniel Howe tries, Travis Small 3gls). G4 B&F: 3 Yirripi Jaffer-Williams (NT), 2 Daniel Jobson (Narr), 1Mitch Sheridan (NT).
