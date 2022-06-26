Deep in the second half at Kootingal Recreation Reserve on Sunday afternoon, Roosters prop Ryan Kelly-Payne did something so unexpected that he expects to dine out on it for the rest of his life.
It was reminiscent of another arresting rugby league moment that occurred three days earlier some 400km away and on a much bigger stage.
In the 73rd minute, with Kootingal-Moonbi leading Moree 30-18 after Roosters No 11 Johnny Seabrook scored a 40m solo try, Kelly-Payne received the ball in-goal from the kick-off.
He then ran over a defender and hurled his solid 194cm, 119kg frame down the field to score the unlikeliest of front-rower tries and put the result beyond doubt.
"It was amazing," said the Tamworth-based 18-year-old. "I've never done that in my life, and I'll live it up for the rest of my life, I'm telling you that."
At Leichhardt Oval in Sydney on Thursday night, 18-year-old Tamworth export Jada Taylor fielded a grubber kick in-goal, playing for NSW against Queensland in a televised under-19 State of Origin clash.
The fullback then used magical footwork and a swerve to bamboozle the defence, before hurling her compact frame down the field to put the result beyond doubt.
Two very special tries from two very different physical specimens, playing in two very different arenas.
Taylor, a former Dungowan Cowgirl, scored two tries, had a try assist and made three line breaks in a player of the match performance in the biggest game of her young life.
Kelly-Payne, a former Bulldog, crossed twice in what he said was his best ever game of rugby league (he was named second best on ground), as the Roosters won an entertaining game 42-18 to jump Moree into third place on the ladder.
The teen packed down with veteran prop Chris Vidler, who was again outstanding in a player of the match display.
And on an afternoon of long-range Roosters tries, Vidler found himself in open space in the 50th minute - and capped off the crowd-pleasing effort with a dive. Taylor converted and Kooty led 20-10.
Vidler's four-pointer was the second of four unanswered Roosters tries that blew the lead out to 24-10, after Moree led 10-6 at half-time, and included No 9 Kurt Hartmann darting from dummy half and racing about 35m to score in the 41st minute, as well as No 4 Ethan Parry rumbling unopposed down the right side.
The Boars, however, fought back. First, the biggest man on the field, Hayden Wiblen, scored after Kooty No 5 Dylan Clark failed to defuse an Adrian Smith bomb, then winger Jovan Raveneau crossed to make it 24-18 after centre Joe Wade split the right-edge defence.
Kelly-Payne said it was "really pleasing" the way Kooty finished the match.
"We just said to each other, 'We need to be here for each other. We all play for each other, so let's finish it off'. And we did."
Meanwhile, North Tamworth remained atop the table following a 54-22 win over Narrabri at Jack Woolaston Oval on Sunday.
KOOTINGAL-MOONBI 42 (Ryan Kelly-Payne 2, Jack Anderson, Chris Vidler, Kurt Hartmann, Sam Molyneaux, Johnny Seabrook, Ethan Parry tries; Sam Taylor 5 goals) d MOREE 18 (Holt Cubis 2, Jovan Raveneau, Hayden Wiblen tries; Adrian Smith goal) Group 4 best and fairest: Chris Vidler (three points), Ryan Kelly-Payne (two points), Cameron Rodgers (one point).
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
