The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Ryan Kelly-Payne scores sensational try in Roosters' 42-18 defeat of Boars

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated June 26 2022 - 11:07am, first published 10:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BASH BROTHERS INC: Ryan Kelly-Payne (L) and Chris Vidler team up. Photo: Mark Bode

Deep in the second half at Kootingal Recreation Reserve on Sunday afternoon, Roosters prop Ryan Kelly-Payne did something so unexpected that he expects to dine out on it for the rest of his life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.