FROM mullets to perms and everything in between, Tamworth hairdresser Rae McGarry has seen it all.
But on Thursday she'll put the scissors down on a 42 year stint in the hairdressing industry.
After working overseas and owning a salon in Brisbane, the co-owner of Simply Shine, has spent the last 18 years trimming, colouring and curling the hair of a long list of regional clients.
Ms McGarry said it was her desire to help people feel good that kept her in the industry.
"It's the talk and the connection and the relationships that you form," she said.
"There's just something about someone feeling good you get a buzz from that."
Teaching the next generation of hairdressers and prioritising apprenticeships has also been a focus of Ms McGarry's career.
And it's no surprise her time in the industry has spanned over four decades with Ms McGarry a winner of Queensland Hairdresser of the Year and runner up for the Australian Hairdresser of the Year.
While owning a business comes with testing times, Ms McGarry said COVID-19 shutting down the beauty industry was something she never expected in her career.
"I'd never seen anything like it, you get tough stuff, but this was a whole different level," she said.
But with a great team on board, Ms McGarry said the salon came out of the experience "even tighter".
While it will be the end of an era for the accomplished hairdresser, the salon will remain in the family with Ms McGarry's niece taking over her part of the business.
"I'm convinced that what we got here is really special."
Ms McGarry will see her final client on Thursday before she jets off on a 10 week holiday to Scotland.
"I've got a particular client coming in, I did her hair for the first time in 1983, now I do her daughter's hair and her daughter's daughters hair, so three generations," she said.
While emotions will be running high for her final week on the job, Ms McGarry said she knew it was time to unplug the blow dryer and step away from the basin.
"I know I'll be leaving at the top," she said.
"I can't do any more, I've achieved all I want to achieve, so I'll be leaving knowing that what I've built here will continue on."
