Tamworth trainer Jamie Donovan has eight horses in work - and if the results he achieved at the most recent Tamworth harness meeting are any indication, he has more winners to come.
Donovan achieved his first winning double as both a trainer and driver after the victories of Rippin Good Feelin and Rainbow Jet.
Advertisement
The opening event saw Rippin Good Feelin secured a 12.9m win over Rum Delight (Bevan Pringle), with Redbank Olivia (Stuart Glasby) 6.2m away in third place.
"He is a temperamental horse and we are still sorting out a few issues," said Donovan, who races the five-year-old Mr Feelgood gelding along with his fiancee Rachel Walsh.
Read also:
Rippin Good Feelin secured his third career win, at race start 30, with an all-the-way triumph.
"All credit to Rachel," Donovan said. "She drives the horse in track work and does a lot with him."
Donovan, an accountant, picked up his second win for the day behind Rainbow Jet in the Bell Partners Pace - after holding off, by a neck, Runfromterror (Jemma Coney).
Sals Glee (Anthony Varga) was a half-head away in third place.
"The horse has been very honest since he joined the stables - just had a couple of awkward draws," Donovan said.
+++
Congratulations to Moonbi's Jack Chapple on driving a winner at his first race meeting. He won behind the Ernie Mabbott-trained Tralee Rocks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.