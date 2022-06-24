The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Josh McCulloch to fight Corey 'the Broomstick' Barrett in Brisbane on Saturday night

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated June 24 2022 - 6:23am, first published 5:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BABY-FACED ASSASSIN: Josh McCulloch will look to make it three wins from three fights as a pro. Photo: Mark Bode

In the ring, Josh McCulloch is a man of a mission - his all-action fighting style a thing of well-constructed beauty and brutality.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.