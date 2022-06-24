In the ring, Josh McCulloch is a man of a mission - his all-action fighting style a thing of well-constructed beauty and brutality.
However, the Tamworth-based Muay Thai fighter insists he is not in a hurry to leave his mark on the world.
In fact, he has a zen-like approach to the sport.
"I'm definitely patient - patience is key," he said, adding that he is "very early" into his career and still has "a lot to learn".
At the Mansfield Tavern in Brisbane on Saturday night, McCulloch's education will continue - and so will his pursuit of a WBC national professional title.
The 21-year-old's third pro bout is against Corey Barrett - a lanky Sunshine Coast-based fighter called the Broomstick.
Barrett has 12 wins from 20 fights, including seven stoppages, and seven losses.
They will fight at a catchweight 62.5kg.
McCulloch - a former national amateur champion - has commenced his pro career in eye-catching fashion: an opening-round, leg-kick KO in his first fight was followed by a performance-of-the-night points decision.
He has 18 wins, two losses and two draws in 22 fights, and is unbeaten since 2016.
McCulloch's trainer, Scott Chaffey, believes the Barrett fight will be "very tough".
"In the sense that this guy's got, you could say, quite an aggressive style," Chaffey said.
"He likes to throw a lot of elbows, a lot of knees."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
