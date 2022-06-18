The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

'He talked me into it': Friendship lures Doyle back home

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 18 2022 - 8:49am, first published 8:00am
Returned: Will Doyle played his first match for Tamworth FC in over 18 months today, and impressed coach Rob Jeffrey with his skill and fitness in the forwards. Photo: Zac Lowe.

With a schedule dedicated to rugby union, bouldering, and school, Will Doyle scarcely has a moment to himself during the week.

