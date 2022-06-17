Since he joined Gunnedah Tim McDermott has established a reputation as the best lineout technician in the Central North competition.
The lineout king you could call him.
Advertisement
He was certainly that last weekend for the Kookaburras in their Richardson Shield triumph.
"He's got the best hands I've ever seen," Central North co-captain Andrew Collins quipped.
The second rower's efforts - not just in the lineout but around the park - saw him duly named player of the final. He was also immense in their last gasp win over Western Plains on Saturday, picking up the players' player and three best and fairest points.
"He's had an outstanding weekend," second row partner and Kookaburras co-captain Daniel Kahl said.
"He's having a huge season. He's playing really well at Gunnedah and then he brought it this weekend."
Kahl will be hoping he isn't up to the tricks he was on the weekend on Saturday, with the Red Devils hosting his Narrabri side in a blockbuster top-of-the-table clash.
McDermott was humble about the award; there were "much more deserving" team-mates he thought.
"But lovely to get recognised with that," he added.
"But to win the shield is the most important one for the zone. Getting this shield will hopefully get a bit more interest from people next year and we can go even higher."
It was his first campaign with the Kookaburras.
He was set to be involved in 2019, which was his first season with the Red Devils, but he injured his shoulder beforehand. It was one of the reasons he put his hand up to step up this year.
"I feel like I've been playing good footy this year.
"And the Red Devils are going well so that always makes you feel a bit better about it," he continued.
He "really enjoyed" the weekend, the win meaning double celebrations after turning 25 on the Friday.
One of the strengths of McDermott's game is his defensive lineout skills. That was on full display against Western Plains, either stealing or disrupting a handful of their throws.
Advertisement
"It was good to get up there and get a few steals, it's sort of what I pride myself on," he said.
He has been doing the same for the Red Devils and is a big part of the reason they are where they are on the table. Not just through his lineout work but his allround game.
The Blue Boars have also only had the one loss and will present a good challenge.
"We've been playing some good footy, the Red Devils so it will be a really good test to see where we're at and see if we're contenders for this year," McDermott said.
It has been more than 50 years since they last hoisted the Heath Shield but there is a feeling that this could be their year.
Advertisement
"There's a lot of belief in the team and we're all sort of striving for the same goal," he said.
He has thrown himself into a few other sports during his time in Gunnedah, including a foray into AFL in 2020.
"Their culture there in 2020 was just off the charts," McDermott said.
"And I've tried to bring that back to the Red Devils because that was just awesome."
But while he did "love it" and Bulldogs president Hamish Russell is his boss, he said there weren't any thoughts about not going back to rugby.
Advertisement
Elsewhere on Saturday, Scone host Pirates and Quirindi welcome Inverell.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.