The Northern Daily Leader

Fresh-faced under 15s set for 'red-hot crack' at State Championships

By Zac Lowe
June 15 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raring to go: Tamworth's under 15s boys are eager to go to Grafton this weekend after spending some time with the championship-winning open men's team. Photo: Supplied.

The Tamworth under 15s boys' division one side will take to the pitch in Grafton this Friday brimming with inspiration after a recent brush with NSW champions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.