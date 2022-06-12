The squad named by Wallabies coach Dave Rennie for the July series features four players in their first ever national Test squad, including Waratahs duo Jed Holloway and David Porcecki. Brumbies lock Cadeyrn Neville is another named for the first time at the age of 33, while Reds flyer and NRL convert Suliasi Vunivalu has also forced his way into the group with strong performances.

