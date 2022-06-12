Harry Wilson is the frame for a Wallabies return after being named in the 35-strong squad for the upcoming series against England.
The Gunnedah product was 'rested' for last year's Spring Tour after only playing one game of the Rugby Championship.
Advertisement
But he was back to his best for the Reds during their Super Rugby Pacific campaign, culminating in the No.8 being named the Stan Pilecki medal winner.
The squad named by Wallabies coach Dave Rennie for the July series features four players in their first ever national Test squad, including Waratahs duo Jed Holloway and David Porcecki. Brumbies lock Cadeyrn Neville is another named for the first time at the age of 33, while Reds flyer and NRL convert Suliasi Vunivalu has also forced his way into the group with strong performances.
READ ALSO:
Unfortunately Inverell's Jock Campbell missed out on the final 35 after being part of the Wallabies' training camp earlier in the year.
Tighthead prop Pone Fa'amausili and Brumbies second rower Nick Frost are the other two uncapped players selected by Rennie.
An otherwise settled squad sees Michael Hooper again lead as captain, with James Slipper the other Test centurion in the group.
Japanese-based trio Quade Cooper, Marika Koroibete and Samu Kerevi are the three overseas selections.
The squad is comprised of 15 Brumbies, seven Queensland Reds, six Waratahs, four Melbourne Rebels and three from Japanese-based clubs.
The group will assemble on the Sunshine Coast from Thursday as they prepare for the three-Test series against Eddie Jones' team, with the opener scheduled at Optus Stadium in Perth on July 2.
The sides will then move to the east coast with the second clash at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on July 9 and a potential decider at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground on July 16.
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said: "The core of this squad is a group who have performed strongly for us over the last two seasons, while strong form in Super Rugby Pacific has been rewarded with a handful of new faces."
"The past two years have allowed us to build strong foundations as a group but there's no doubt that we have a lot more in us.
"We're looking forward to working hard and preparing as a group to put in performances that make our supporters proud against England next month."
Wallabies camp squad (age, team, Tests played)Allan Alaalatoa (28, Brumbies, 53 Tests)Tom Banks (27, Brumbies, 19 Tests)Angus Bell (21, NSW Waratahs, 16 Tests)Quade Cooper (34, Kintetsu Liners, 75 Tests)Pone Fa'amausili (25, Melbourne Rebels, uncapped)Folau Fainga'a (27, Brumbies, 25 Tests)Nick Frost (22, Brumbies, uncapped)Jake Gordon (28, NSW Waratahs, 10 Tests)Michael Hooper (c) (30, NSW Waratahs, 118 Tests)Jed Holloway (29, NSW Waratahs, uncapped)Len Ikitau (23, Brumbies, 13 Tests)Andrew Kellaway (26, Melbourne Rebels, 13 Tests)Samu Kerevi (28, Suntory Sungoliath, 38 Tests)Marika Koroibete (29, Saitama Wild Knights, 42 Tests)Rob Leota (25, Melbourne Rebels, 6 Tests)Noah Lolesio (22, Brumbies, 9 Tests)Lachlan Lonergan (22, Brumbies, 4 Tests)Tate McDermott (23, Queensland Reds, 15 Tests)Cadeyrn Neville (33, Brumbies, uncapped )James O'Connor (31, Queensland Reds, 61 Tests)Hunter Paisami (24, Queensland Reds, 15 Tests)Izaia Perese (25, NSW Waratahs, 2 Tests)Jordan Petaia (22, Queensland Reds, 16 Tests)Matt Philip (28, Melbourne Rebels, 20 Tests)David Porecki (29, NSW Waratahs, uncapped)Pete Samu (30, Brumbies, 19 Tests)Scott Sio (30, Brumbies, 69 Tests)James Slipper (33, Brumbies, 114 Tests)Darcy Swain (24, Brumbies, 10 Tests)Taniela Tupou (26, Queensland Reds, 38 Tests)Rob Valetini (23, Brumbies, 18 Tests)Suliasi Vunivalu (26, Queensland Reds, uncapped)Nic White (31, Brumbies, 47 Tests)Harry Wilson (22, Queensland Reds, 10 Tests)Tom Wright (24, Brumbies, 10 Tests)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.