The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Construction starts on Gunnedah Saleyards with $17.6 million upgrade to improve the livestock selling location

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
June 1 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPGRADE: Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson, Gunnedah Shire Council deputy mayor Robert Hooke, councillor Ann Luke and mayor Jamie Chaffey. Photo: Gunnedah Shire Council

A major upgrade to Gunnedah Saleyards is set to get 'moo-ving' after the first sod was turned on the project on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.