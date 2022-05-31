The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth: P&O Australia's Pacific Explorer took a handful of lucky residents on its first commercial cruise

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
May 31 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PARTY TIME: The Cruiseaholics welcomed the return of cruising on P&O Australia's Pacific Explorer which hit the seas on Tuesday. Photo: Supplied

A LUCKY handful of Tamworth and Newcastle residents joined a group of partiers on board the first commercial cruise ship to leave Sydney Harbour in years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.