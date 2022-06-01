The Northern Daily Leader

Youth Girls Mini Series attendance swells in second instalment

June 1 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Great turnout: The players who took part in last weekend's session in Inverell had a great time trying out Aussie Rules. Photo: Supplied.

Match two of the Youth Girls Mini Series held in Inverell showed that momentum is building as numbers all but doubled on the first session which was staged just over a week ago.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.