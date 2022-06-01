'Fired up' Moore Creek out for revenge against Souths United

Nothing stings on the soccer field quite as much as losing a penalty shootout.
Especially when that shootout takes place in a final. Such was the case in April, when the Moore Creek Mountain Goats successfully rebuffed Souths United for the entirety of their Kevin Johnson Cup grand final clash.
But when the score was 0-0 at full time, Souths got the better of the shootout, 3-2.
This Saturday, the Mountain Goats are out for revenge.
After a win last weekend over Kootingal, Moore Creek sit in second place on the ladder, four spots above Souths.
However, Souths themselves are fresh off a resounding 5-1 win over Tamworth FC. Given both teams' recent form, Mountain Goats coach and goalkeeper, Dean Hoy, expects Saturday's game to be a barnburner.
"Souths are always tough," Hoy said.
"They're a good, fit, young team, and they'll have plenty of running I'd imagine. It should be a tough game."
The first time the two sides clashed this year was during the Australia Cup in February, which Moore Creek won 5-0. After Souths' rebound win in the Kevin Johnson Cup, the tally is now 1-1 between the pair.
The opportunity to avenge their last loss and take the head-to-head lead, Hoy said, has "fired up" his players.
"We would have loved to get the Goats' first bit of silverware, and Souths were the factor to stop that," he said.
"So the boys will be ready to go and get that one back."
Ominously for the competition, Hoy believes that Moore Creek is yet to find its best form. With a squad made up of primarily young and new players, it will take them time to gel, he said.
With three wins and just one loss to their name for the season, Hoy is "really excited" to see what the Mountain Goats can do once they click.
"It will be very interesting to see how good they go," he said.
"We've got some really good individual talent, we're just trying to get them all firing at the same time. When that happens, it should be good to watch."
Moore Creek will play Souths this Saturday from 3pm at the Gipps Street Playing Fields.
