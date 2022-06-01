The Northern Daily Leader

'Fired up' Moore Creek out for revenge against Souths United

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 1 2022 - 4:03am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quick feet: Brandon Jenner passes the ball during Moore Creek's 3-0 over Kootingal last weekend. Photo: Gareth Gardner.

Nothing stings on the soccer field quite as much as losing a penalty shootout.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.