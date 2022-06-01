UNEXPECTED weather, staff absences and overblown costs have delayed work on a number of council projects.
The delays are expected to lead to a reduction in Liverpool Plains Shire Council's expenses.
Mayor Doug Hawkins said the delays are partly due to the cost of materials for projects like the Quipolly water project - the biggest the shire has undertaken - blowing out.
"We've contained it to this point but it is worrying, and given the rise in steel and commodities it's no good at all for us," he said.
The budget review for the March quarter approved by council last week predicts capital work expenses will reduce by $6.69 million to $31.5 million.
Cr Hawkins is pleased with the outcomes achieved under the circumstances.
"I don't think we could have done much better than what we've done," he said.
"The delays have been caused by not only the rain delays, but the construction of a lot of this with COVID.
"A lot of the workforce couldn't turn up for work at different times, so there was both barrels there, but those circumstances was what delayed everything.
"Hopefully, with all things being equal, we can deliver these programs with not too big a blow."
A number of projects across the shire have been delayed, including roads, bridges, fleet purchases, upgrades to sporting facilities and fitness centres such as the Sporting Club House, and sewer projects including the Quirindi Sewer Treatment Plan and Waste Management Strategy.
The reduction in capital works means expected grant funds of $3.8 million have been deferred to next financial year.
"We're endeavouring to complete as many as possible," Cr Hawkins said.
The council also predicts it will reduce previously estimated budget losses by $3 million.
Cr Hawkins said the council had done extremely well.
"I'm pretty proud of the fact that you're talking close on $3 million that we've drawn back," he said.
"I'm very happy with that."
Originally estimated at $8.46 million, the budget review forecasts the loss to be $5.48 million.
