The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Liverpool Plains Shire Council: Budget bottom line improved after infrastructure projects delayed

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated June 1 2022 - 8:37am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXPENSES: Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins. Photo: Peter Hardin

UNEXPECTED weather, staff absences and overblown costs have delayed work on a number of council projects.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.