THERE'LL be no need to yell 'fore' at Gunnedah's golf course following the completion of a new safety fence.
Walkers and animals alike will now be protected from stray golf balls by a safety barrier installed around the perimeter of the course.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the new fence was great news for the club and its furry neighbours.
"Gunnedah golf course is the green heart of town and you'll often see a hungry koala in one of the course's trees, tucking into some eucalypt leaves," Mr Anderson said.
"This fencing will also protect those koalas from wandering dogs and foxes, and keep them from wandering into traffic, ensuring that the koala capital of Australia remains a safe haven for our most precious species."
Gunnedah Golf Club secretary Peter Vernon said the new three kilometre stretch of fencing was a welcome upgrade, especially following a recent boost in membership.
"The fencing is an enclosure for local fauna, koalas especially, but we also have a little family of kangaroos who came in the drought and stayed," Mr Vernon said.
The club has seen a 15 per cent increase in membership after introducing a social membership that doesn't require players to tee off every week, but allows them to retain a handicap and play in competitions.
"Almost a quarter of our membership is that type of membership. It's especially good for some of our older players."
The new safety fence was funded by a $272,766 grant from the state government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
