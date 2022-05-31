The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah Golf Club secures safety fence from NSW Stronger Country Community Fund

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated May 31 2022 - 5:29am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMPLETE: Gunnedah Golf Club Secretary Peter Vernon, General Manager Paul Sills and Kevin Anderson. Photo: Supplied

THERE'LL be no need to yell 'fore' at Gunnedah's golf course following the completion of a new safety fence.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.