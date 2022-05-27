Mustering cattle in minus 40/50 degrees doesn't sound a lot of fun. Amy Kermode can attest it's not.
"You can imagine being that cold, no one wants to move," she reflected.
"You are running round like a mad man trying to get these cattle to move and they're like go away leave me alone."
It is a memory that has stuck with the 21-year old from her Canadian adventure, although not for the same reasons as "going up the Banff gondola on Christmas Day" or "ice skating in front of the [famed Fairmont Chateau] Lake Louise hotel".
Kermode spent 12 months living and working over there after she finished school.
"In Year 10 I went 'right I'm going to Canada'. I kept on hearing all these stories about all these people going to Canada because a couple of local Walcha girls went to Canada and were like this is great," she said.
Working on a ranch initially, and later at a feedlot, it was a once in a lifetime experience.
"I'm not going to lie there was a few stressful situations, I got a bit short on money here and there, spent too much money on beer and boots and all that other fun stuff," Kermode said.
"But it was just something else."
"Canadians are the loveliest people in the world.
"Everyone was like "Australian's"; they just loved us."
It was hard to leave and if not for COVID, she said she would probably still be over there.
"Unfortunately the Canadian government said to me and a lot of other people, you're not essential, you're not studying go home, you'll get stuck here," she said.
After spending a bit of time helping out on the family farm when she returned, she moved to Tamworth about two years ago; beginning a new adventure, one that has seen her lacing up the boots for the Tamworth Magpies.
Kermode joined the club last season after her house mate suggested she come down to training.
She had grown up around her game with her dad Daniel a stalwart for Walcha, but hadn't really harboured ambitions to play herself.
In saying that, she didn't take much convincing, although she was questioning her decision when she rocked up for pre-season.
"I went 'oh what am I getting myself into' because I'm a cold weather girl, I'm not a fan of the heat whatsoever," she said.
"Then a few trainings in I went 'alright let's get into it' and then games started and I absolutely loved it."
Given her deep roots with Walcha - her dad was also president for a time and her mum treasurer for a few years - Kermode admits it did feel "very strange" pulling on the black and white for the first time.
"But we didn't have a ladies Walcha team so options were a bit limited and I wasn't going to go near the black and gold (meaning Pirates)," she joked.
She reckoned she probably would have been disowned if she had.
On Saturday she and her Magpies team-mates will be looking to make it three in-a-row when they host St Albert's.
"Very pumped for Ladies Day," Kermode said.
"The pressure is on with Albies. They are the top of the table."
The women's clash will be the second game and kick-off at 12.55pm, following the third grade clash between the Albies 4ths and 3rds.
Times:
10:00am Gates open
11:40am - 3rd grade: Albies 4ths v Albies 3rds
12:55pm - Women's 10s: Tam v Albies
1:50pm - 2nd grade: Tam v Albies
3:15pm - 1st grade: Tam v Albies
