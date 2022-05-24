The 2022 federal election campaign has failed to address Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander rights issues and disadvantage over the last six weeks.
It is beyond comprehension that not one of the major two preferred leaders or minor parties in fact have taken the opportunity to use this election and media platform to raise policy and possible reforms for our people. I beg to question as to why?
I would suggest the reason being that we have been ghosted, our voices silenced and at the end of the day our votes not being elite enough for counting.
We have been the forgotten, the marginalised and the blight on the general society that just won't go away.
Based on the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) projections, the number of Indigenous Australians in 2021 was estimated to be 881,600 with the biggest growth projections being in our youth between the ages of 15 to 25.
So, I would disagree and say that our votes matter and the lack of engagement will have a strong influence on how our youth and adult voters now and into the future cast their vote.
The campaign has failed to make mention of the signed National Agreement on Closing the Gap which came into effect on 27 July 2020.
The National Agreement sets out how governments and the Coalition of Peaks will work together to improve the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
The National Agreement on Closing the Gap is built around 'Priority Reforms' to change the way governments work with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, organisations and people across the country to accelerate improvements in Closing the Gap.
These have been agreed to through consent consultation with peak Aboriginal community controlled organisations and the voices of our peoples.
The debate around the proposed policy on accessing superannuation for a housing deposit to purchase the great Australian dream of home ownership is flawed.
Generally Aboriginal people aren't offered this opportunity due to intergenerational unemployment which has resulted in homelessness and overcrowding and welfare dependency.
As the oldest living continuance race of peoples on the planet, where is the offer of a signed and agreed to Treaty: access to our own Land to self-determine our economic businesses and trades to generate employment.
The basic human rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have been breached on way too many occasions in Australia with no accountability.
Where was the mention of Education policies and reforms addressing our students accessing an equitable, just and fair education system?
Excuse me as I may have missed the campaign around the over representation of Aboriginal People in incarnation and what either party are proposing around reducing recidivism.
Overall, on the eve of the final results being handed down this evening. I would agree that the only winner is government, the elite and white privilege.
For it has been written that he who cries the loudest get the milk, but we have cried and our voices heard: However, we are never listened to and have always been told what is best for us.
Time for change to unwrite the wrongs of the past.
