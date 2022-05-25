WITH the future of the new Dungowan Dam in doubt after the Coalition lost government on the weekend, Tamworth Regional Council is keen to keep the $1.275 billion project on the agenda.
Labor has repeatedly been non-committal on the project, stating it needs to see the business case before it considers the dam on its own merits.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb said it's vital the dam is still built, and he hopes to meet with Labor's water minister as soon as they're appointed, to advocate for the project.
"We need to get that dam built," he said.
"Of course, if we get the dam along with a few other water saving measures that we're applying, Tamworth will be in a reasonably good place in terms of water security in years to come."
And if it doesn't go ahead, the council will need to go back to the drawing board.
"If we don't get the dam, then there's going to have to be some other things that come into consideration," Cr Webb said.
He urged Labor to consider the project carefully before making a decision.
"When this government does have a look at it, they will have a look at the importance of this for the region and a growing city like Tamworth, and the support that it will create for further job growth in the abattoir sector," he said.
"We need new water [infrastructure], this is on the table. Here's an opportunity to secure water for this region, and we need to talk to them about the positives on it, and hear what they've got to say at the same time."
New England MP Barnaby Joyce has also called on Labor to show support for the dam by ensuring the project proceeds unhindered, saying its future is of "particular concern".
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
