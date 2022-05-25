Oxley Police are hunting for a man alleged to have robbed a take-away store in South Tamworth at gunpoint last night.
The man is alleged to have held up a food store at the Tamworth Shopping Village on Robert Street with a gun and a knife at about 7.30pm on Tuesday night.
Police were told the man jumped the counter threatening the employee and demanded money before he fled on foot with cash.
A crime scene was established by officers attached to Oxley Police District.
Police have released a description of man they believe can assist with the investigation. He's described as being of skinny build wearing dark trackpants, dark jumper, black joggers and black gloves.
No arrests have been made at this stage, and police are currently investigating the situation.
Anyone with information on the alleged offence are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
More to come.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
