AFTER two years of focusing almost solely on keeping their heads above water, businesses across the New England North West have declared they no longer feel like they are in 'crisis mode'.
Optimism has been up and down throughout that time, but there is a new air of confidence within the community, and owners and operators are finally planning for the future.
According to results of the survey conducted by Business NSW, confidence in April was significantly higher than it was in January, with the 'business confidence index' in the region jumping from -70.3 to -23.5.
New England North West regional manager Joe Townsend said it was a relief to see.
"While confidence is still classified as being in negative territory, there has been a huge uplift this quarter, with the threat of lockdowns behind us," he said.
"There always tends to be some uncertainty for business around election time, with a number of business owners likely to be holding off on key decisions until after the result of the federal poll is known."
That sentiment was confirmed by Powerhouse Hotel general manager Daine Cooper, who has experienced the highs and lows of lockdowns and rushes over the past few years.
He said ever since the Omicron surge simmered down, he has been able to operate without keeping one eye on the TV to check for new health and safety protocols.
"Finally everything seems like it's turned a corner which is really great, we're a three-pronged hotel so we're a combination of accommodation, conferencing and the food and beverage side of things," he said.
"All areas seem to be going full force at the moment which is fantastic to see, and as far as I know it's like that all around town too, which is great."
He said this time around it does feel as if the uplift will be permanent rather than a flash in the pan until the next lockdown comes along, which means he can set long-term goals again.
"What we're seeing with our guests and with our conferencing side of things is people are confident making plans now," he said.
"Plans were being made a few months ago and prior to that with the hope a conference or an event would go ahead and it was always very tentative, and as soon as something seemed to be going awry they'd pull the pin.
"Whereas now they're just going ahead regardless, which is really good to see."
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
