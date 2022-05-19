IT was a case of maintaining the status quo when The Armidale School and Farrer met for their annual multi-sports fixture in Tamworth.
The hosts kept the Dick Hodgson Shield for the overall competition and TAS retained the Jim Levy First XV Challenge Shield after a close 14-10 win.
While rain forced the cancellation of tennis, the two schools were able to engage in 14 contests in basketball, chess, debating, football, rugby and shooting.
Farrer got off to an early lead, taking out the junior basketball and winning both the senior and junior debates and the senior chess, while TAS won the junior boards.
At the indoor Caliber Country Range at Taminda, shooters held a small bore, bench rest target competition with 10 shots at both 25m and 50m distances, with Farrer outpipping TAS by a slim margin.
Out on the fields, rain made conditions slippery and challenging but no less enjoyable for the football and rugby players.
In the round ball game, the under-15/16s was a nil-all draw; TAS won the under-14s 4-2, while Farrer took the opens 2-0.
The hosts dominated the junior rugby, winning the 16As 32-0, the 16Bs (v TAS 15As) 12-0 and the 14As 15-5. They also win the 14Bs (v TAS 13As).
However the tables were turned on No 1 Oval, with TAS's second XV defeating Farrer Gold 17-12 before events culminated in the First XV clash - which TAS won 14-10.
"What makes the Farrer-TAS fixture special is the way it brings together a large number of students from both schools in friendly competition in a wide-range of contests," TAS director of co-curricular Huon Barrett said.
