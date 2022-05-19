Fiona Sing is daring to go where she has been advised not to go.
And she will travel 12,000km to do it, to a destination she has not been before.
Once there, she will negotiate the terrain in a wheelchair, and play a sport she has never had a competitive match in.
That's the scenario awaiting the Tamworth incomplete-paraplegic, who leaves for Dubai on Saturday for the fourth Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International (May 24-29).
Badminton Australia is not supporting the nine Aussies who will contest the Badminton World Federation event because it deems it "not safe to go to Dubai" based on the Australian government's travel advice for the destination, said Ian Bridge, Sing's Melbourne-based coach.
Bridge, who works for Badminton Australia, was in Dubai in December. "My personal view is, it's safe to go to", he said.
He believes the biggest issue for Sing in Dubai will be her lack of badminton experience and the high calibre of opponents she will face at the "key" event on the international para-badminton circuit.
He said that "knowing the [para-badminton] standard around the world, I think it's gonna be a real, real challenge" for the 52-year-old, who comes from a wheelchair-tennis background.
I'll take my hat off for her. Her level of enthusiasm and desire is kind of, probably, second to none.- Ian Bridge
"The big challenge is, she doesn't have any other wheelchair players to train with," said Bridge, who coaches Sing remotely.
"I'll take my hat off for her," he continued. "Her level of enthusiasm and desire is kind of, probably, second to none."
Regardless of her lack of experience and Badminton Australia's safety concerns, Sing will proudly wear a uniform embossed with her name and her country's name at the event - although it is not an official Australian team.
"Yes, I may get beaten [but] I won't go down without a fight," said the disability support worker at Northcott.
Playing "on the world stage" would enhance her knowledge of the game, she said, adding that she believes the Dubai tournament will be "a lot safer" than other para-badminton events.
"It's going to be a great tournament ... We saw our uniform last night and it's a bit fancy. It will match my hair."
Sing said she was "just so blessed to travel the world with amazing people". They had "each other's back", she added.
"We are in great hands with Ian our coach and the other more experienced players, and they will make sure that we are looked after."
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
