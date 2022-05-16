The Northern Daily Leader

'It's hard to win at Tamworth': Grills thrilled with winning pair

By Zac Lowe
May 16 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Past the post: Ridden by Andrew Gibbons, Lavish Lady thunders across the finish line with more than three lengths ahead of Early Hours in second. Photo: Bradley Photos.

Racing on her home track, Tamworth's Sue Grills knew she couldn't take anything for granted.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.