'It's hard to win at Tamworth': Grills thrilled with winning pair

Racing on her home track, Tamworth's Sue Grills knew she couldn't take anything for granted.
The veteran horse trainer had high hopes but stayed focused on Monday, when she had four horses running in the local meet at the Tamworth Racecourse.
"The competition's pretty stiff here, but I was confident that they would run close," Grills said.
Of the four, two went on to claim first-place finishes. Lavish Lady won the second race of the day, followed by All I Wish For, which took out race six.
"They both went really well. They were well-ridden and it was a great day," Grills said.
"I expected them both to run well. They've both been racing well, but it is hard to win at Tamworth. I was really happy that they got up."
Though she doesn't have plans for All I Wish For yet, as she hopes to see how he will pull up after Monday's race, Grills intends to put Lavish Lady out on the paddock for a break.
Despite the rain earlier in the week, she was confident that her horses would get a run due to the quality of the Tamworth track.
"The track here is terrific at the moment," she said.
"It's been fantastic since they put the new drains in. There was never any doubt, and the track was racing really well."
