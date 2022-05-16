Visitors to Lake Keepit will be able to refuel their cars and boats once more, as part of a plan by Reflections Holiday Parks (RHP) to revamp facilities statewide.
The group's 2030 strategic plan will see millions of dollars spent on upgrades and it's hoped that will be returned in spades to local communities.
Advertisement
Lake Keepit has been without a fuel station for a number of years, after the old underground tanks were deemed to be a safety risk.
Member for Tamworth and Minister for Lands and Water, Kevin Anderson, who announced the $28 million in loan support on Monday, said it will make a huge difference, especially during peak periods.
"The plan was to have fuel return to Lake Keepit at some point, so this is a perfect opportunity to do that in a modern, safe way with above ground tanks," he said.
"When you come out of here for three or four days or even a week and you've got your car or caravan and a boat, you need fuel, you can't be carrying fuel because it's just too hard to carry enough to get you through.
"I know many, many boats that have run out of fuel here, and have had to link up with their mates and syphon fuel out of tanks, and that's unsafe."
There are 37 park locations throughout the state and RHP chief executive, Nick Baker, said each one would like to see a share of the money.
"It's very exciting, that opportunity with that $28 million means we can really look at all the parks, and look at what we can do across every one of them to make a difference," he said.
READ ALSO:
"And because so much of that work goes into capital works to build new stuff here, it means it also helps the community that we're in because of the goods and services we purchase locally, and the people that we employ."
Roughly $98 million in economic value was added to regional NSW last year as a result of people visiting the parks and their surrounding communities, and by the end of the decade RHP hopes to make it $214 million.
RHP's Mr Baker said the funds won't just go into new infrastructure though, with cultural practices also a focus.
Paying respect to and sharing stories from the traditional owners of the land is something which has a place at all of his parks, and on all crown lands, Mr Baker said.
"I think an important part is being able to tell stories of country from the traditional custodians of the land, because it really adds another layer of context to why you're here and how special this place is," he said.
"When you look at Lake Keepit you can definitely see why it's so special, and I think the more that we can do with that and the more we can engage, it helps."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.