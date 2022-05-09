The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

'Go and have fun': Campbell coaches from afar as Roos bounce back

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 9 2022 - 9:21am, first published 9:00am
Not even COVID-19 could stop the Tamworth Kangaroos women's coach, Shannon Campbell, from inspiring her side to a come-from-behind victory on Saturday.

