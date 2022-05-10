The Northern Daily Leader

Gunnedah Red Devils retain Kookaburra Challenge Cup as tough matches loom

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 10 2022 - 8:06am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grounded: Hamish Hockings scores on of Gunnedah's seven tries against the Quirindi Lions last weekend. Photo: Sarah Stewart.

The Gunnedah Red Devils continued their unbeaten start to the season and retained the Kookaburra Challenge Cup on Saturday, but coach Dan Martin does not want to celebrate too soon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.