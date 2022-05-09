The Northern Daily Leader

Stair climbs to the top in hotly-contested Bengalla Maiden Plate

By Zac Lowe
May 9 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What a win: Jackson Searle on Just Jacky (right) after their nailbiting win in Muswellbrook earlier today. Photo: Bradley Photos.

The racing industry is, at its core, highly competitive and results often go the way of the established trainers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.