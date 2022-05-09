Stair climbs to the top in hotly-contested Bengalla Maiden Plate

The racing industry is, at its core, highly competitive and results often go the way of the established trainers.
But every now and then, those passionate trainers who oversee a handful of horses shine, as was the case today when Just Jacky won the Bengalla Maiden Plate in Muswellbrook.
Trainer Theresa Stair and her husband, Ashley, are based at the Tamworth Racecourse, and oversee a small stable of just three horses.
But, Theresa said, they are avid fans of the sport and were relieved to see the four-year-old gelding realise some of his potential.
"He's always showed that he has a little bit of ability, but he's been a bit unlucky in runs and learning to gallop and put it all together," Theresa said.
"So it was really nice to get that win."
Just Jacky finished ahead of I Am Convincing (trained by Lyle Chandler) and Elegant Poetess (trained by Matthew Palmer) in a close-fought photo finish.
Despite the competitiveness of the field in the 1450 metre opening race, which featured veteran trainers such as Stephen Farley, Kris Lees, and Paul Perry, Theresa always believed that her horse could get the job done.
"I thought he'd run really well," she said.
"He was extremely unlucky at Gunnedah last Monday where he wasn't able to get a run when he needed to. I thought so long as he had a bit of luck today, he'd go close."
Racing runs in Theresa's blood, as her mother was a trainer and her father a jockey. She has a fervent passion for the sport, and wins like today's fuel her belief that trainers with smaller stables can still be competitive against bigger names in the industry.
"It is a very hard playing field these days, especially when you've got a small team," Theresa said.
"But you go to the races knowing that you've got your horse as good as you can have him, and hope that that's good enough on the day."
