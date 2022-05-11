'Clean out your desks': union claims research jobs to go in Tamworth

A union claims the government has told 20 Tamworth researchers developing climate change resistant crops to "clean out their desks".
Both state and federal governments are "confident" of getting a new funding agreement for the jointly-funded $130 million scheme.
The Public Service Association this week raised the alarm about the future of the Grains Agronomy and Pathology Partnership, which funds the research in both Tamworth and Wagga Wagga.
Assistant secretary Troy Wright said the field scientists and technicians "have been told to clear out their desks by June 30 this year".
"We live in a sunburnt country which we know is getting more and more parched and this mob in Macquarie Street are pinching pennies," he said.
Minister for agriculture Dugald Saunders said elements of the state and federal governments "are currently in discussions about future research opportunities under a new strategic partnership".
"Negotiations for a future partnership are ongoing, however they have been protracted due to the commencement of a new managing director at GRDC on 4 April 2022," he said.
"We expect an outcome in the coming weeks and remain committed to delivering research and development outcomes that creates stronger primary industries."
A spokesperson for the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) admitted that funding for the partnership will run out at the end of June, but said the firm hasn't terminated the agreement.
"GRDC is confident that ... negotiations with NSW DPI will result in a new [research, development and extension] partnership," she said.
The new partnership "will be delivered over a five-year term", she said.
Mr Wright said the scientists were involved in developing new crops which are more resistant to climate change.
He accused the premier and the National Party of trying to get more money out of farmers for the research.
"Researchers shouldn't have to beg for funds. Imagine if nurses asked sick people for 50 dollars or police let victims of crime buy them lunch," he said.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
