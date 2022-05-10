A tree change all the family will love | 86 Meadow Banks Drive, Tamworth

"Drovers Rest" is an ideal lifestyle with relaxed living.
If you are looking for country living without the full-time job of looking after hundreds of acres, then this modern homestead with four easy-to-manage paddocks on 2.3 hectares will be a dream come true.
Split between a primary residence and second dwelling, the property is well suited to families of any size or providing an Airbnb potential. The primary residence offers four large bedrooms, two with built-in wardrobes and the master with a walk-through wardrobe and updated en suite. The three-bedroom second dwelling is equipped with a fully functional kitchen and bathroom and bounds of character with its cottage vibe.
The primary residence is an entertainer's dream, with both the wrap-around verandah overlooking the countryside and the large open plan with floor-to-ceiling windows and grand skylights that bathe the room in natural light. The modern kitchen has 40mm Essa stone benchtops, breakfast bar, modern appliances and exceptional storage including a walk-in pantry and appliance garage.
Should you be looking for somewhere to raise your children or downsize with privacy and open space then you will not be disappointed with Drovers Rest with its low maintenance gardens, established veggie gardens, animal facilities along with sheep yards, loading ramp and four fully fenced paddocks giving you a hobby farmers lifestyle. During the warmer months you will enjoy having access to your own swimming pool and spacious yard, giving the perfect place for a game of backyard cricket.
Located just out of town giving the opportunity of some acreage while still being under a 15-minute drive to the CBD. This property provides exceptional sense of a rural lifestyle without the work to maintain.
