86 Meadow Banks Drive, Tamworth is on the market for $1.2 million

Updated May 10 2022 - 2:12am, first published 2:08am
House of the week | 86 Meadow Banks Drive, Tamworth

A tree change all the family will love | 86 Meadow Banks Drive, Tamworth
  • 7 bedrooms
  • 3 bathrooms
  • 3-car garage
  • AGENCY: Partner Now
  • AGENT: Jacqui Powell
  • CONTACT: 0419 444 564
  • PRICE: $1.2 million
  • INSPECT: By negotiation

"Drovers Rest" is an ideal lifestyle with relaxed living.

