The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Doctors call for review of fee structure for visiting medical officers stuck in the 80s

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated May 6 2022 - 7:54am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DIRE SITUATION: Local Kate McGrath, who represents the Gunnedah Community Roundtable, was one of many from the community who told the inquiry the town had scarcely enough doctors to get by. Photo: Peter Hardin

Regional doctors who live in the communities they serve haven't had a pay rise above inflation since 1987, while locum doctors are earning thousands a day.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.