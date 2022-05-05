CONCERNED parents from across the region will come together on the weekend to call for climate action.
A 'Big Family Climate Picnic' will be held in Tamworth on Saturday, to provide a meeting place for like-minded community members.
Parents and Friends for Climate Action member and event organiser, Brydie Frazer, said with the federal election right around the corner it was important to raise the profile of climate action.
"We know that climate change and climate action are really important issues for parents in the New England electorate," she said.
"Over half the people in New England believe there needs to be greater importance placed on climate action."
As a mother of two boys, Ms Frazer said she was worried about the world they would grow up in.
"I'm deeply concerned about the climate legacy that they're going to inherit," she said.
"I'm really frightened about what that's going to be like for them."
And with the New England region depended on agriculture, Ms Frazer said without action there would be severe consequences.
"We know it's going to impact our region in a lot of ways, particularly more prolonged droughts and more extreme heatwaves."
But Ms Frazer said the solutions were there, it was now just a matter of political will.
"For me, this is a climate election, it's an issue that's my top priority," she said.
"I'm hoping people feel inspired to advocate for climate action, this is the critical decade."
The picnic will be held in Bicentennial Park at the Tamworth Growers Market on Saturday May 7, at 10am.
Ms Frazer said it would be a family-friendly event with face painting, crafts, and a story corner available for kids.
"All interested community members are invited to attend, as well as all federal election candidates," she said.
