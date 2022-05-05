The Northern Daily Leader
NSW government to reverse category D firearms regulation

By Connor McGoverne
Updated May 5 2022 - 3:51am, first published 3:00am
NSW Deputy Premier and Police Minister Paul Toole announced he would introduce legislation to undo the 'inadvertent' prohibition on category D firearms.

There has been a win for farmers in the war on pest animals, with the NSW government set to legalise category D firearms for specially licensed shooters, including primary producers.

