The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Federal Election

Tamworth's pub test jury casts judgement at campaign midway point

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
April 30 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pub panel: Bryson Shepherdson, Nicole Schafer and Dwone Jones can agree on some things this week.

Tamworth's pub test jury has delivered its verdict on the two major parties, as the federal election campaign reaches its mid point.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Federal Election
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.