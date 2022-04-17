The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Worth their weight in gold: click on the photo to meet the driving forces behind 50 years of Tamworth Country Music Festival

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated April 17 2022 - 8:25pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S the golden year - but behind the artists and awards, the glitz and glamour, are the people who have made Tamworth the country music capital it is today.

INDUSTRY ICON: Max Ellis, pictured at the 2TM studios, coined the term country music capital and is the co-founder of the country music festival. Photo: Peter Hardin
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.