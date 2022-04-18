The Northern Daily Leader
Photos: Lindsay Butler's 80th birthday bash at MusicLand for Tamworth Country Music Festival 2022

Madeline Link
Madeline Link
April 18 2022 - 8:30am
COUNTRY music fans sat back and enjoyed the sweet sounds of Lindsay Butler and Shaza Leigh at the Musicland open day in Kingswood on Sunday.

