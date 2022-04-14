The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Back from the dead: zombie PELs throughout Tamworth, Upper Hunter and Barwon renewed

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
April 14 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FIRED UP: Barwon MP Roy Butler said he still does not want PELs in his electorate, and will take the matter to Nationals leader Paul Toole. Photo: file

THE NSW government has extended three of the notorious 'zombie' petroleum exploration licences (PELs) in the region, with no shortage of opponents coming out to slam the decision.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.