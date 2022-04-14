THE NSW government has extended three of the notorious 'zombie' petroleum exploration licences (PELs) in the region, with no shortage of opponents coming out to slam the decision.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
