The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Parkes MP Mark Coulton furious over digs from Labor, wants campaign to policy-focused

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
April 5 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NO GAMES: Member for Parkes Mark Coulton said he doesn't want to get into a 'soap opera' ahead of the upcoming federal election. Photo: file

MEMBER for Parkes Mark Coulton is furious at his political opponents for branding him 'lazy', and said they should focus more on developing policies than delivering personal attacks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.