THE state government has secured the additional $433 million required to go 50-50 with the Commonwealth on a new Dungowan Dam, following the project's budget blowout.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
