The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Health workers to strike as union demands pay rise to battle rising cost of living

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
Updated April 3 2022 - 7:21am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NOT ENOUGH: Health Services Union secretary Gerard Hayes said workers need a 'genuine' pay increase that will override current inflation problems. Photo: file

For the second time in a fortnight, health staff will join strike action at Tamworth hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.