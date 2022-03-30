The Northern Daily Leader

NIAS: Netball NSW Academy Camp held in Sydney on the weekend

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
March 30 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TALENT POOL: NIAS's netball squad. Photo: Supplied

The Northern Inland Academy of Sport (NIAS) Glen Innes and District Services Club Netball squad attended the Netball NSW academy camp in Sydney on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.