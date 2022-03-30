The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Junior Nasilivata: Gunnedah Red Devils centre primed for a big season

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated March 30 2022 - 3:41am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TREE CHANGE: Red Devils centre Junior Nasilivata and his wife, Timaleti. Photo: Facebook

More than a decade after leaving his native Fiji, Junior Nasilivata stood out the back of the Tamworth Magpies clubhouse - a soaked Gunnedah Red Devils jersey clinging to his muscular 112kg, 185cm frame.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.