The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Coronavirus population flight from cities has little impact on Tamworth growth: ABS

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
March 30 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GROWING: The city of Tamworth grew slower than average during the 2020 lockdown period, with a much-vaunted surge of people fleeing cities to the bush proving a bust in new statistics. Photo: Gareth Gardner

The city of Tamworth grew slower than average during the 2020 lockdown period, with a much-vaunted surge of people fleeing cities to the bush proving a bust in new statistics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.