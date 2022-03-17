Teens charged after alleged dangerous driving, police pursuits in Gunnedah and Tamworth
Two teenage boys have been charged with leading police on two chases in Tamworth and Gunnedah yesterday.
A 17-year-old has been granted bail, but a 15-year-old boy alleged to have been the driver has been refused bail in Tamworth Local Court.
A third boy, 15, will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
Oxley Police allege a white Kia carrying the three young males fled after officers attempted to stop it on the Kamilaroi Highway in the Gunnedah area, at about 11.45am on Wednesday.
The police pursued the car, but the chase was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns, they said.
Police initiated a second pursue at about 12.15pm in West Tamworth before it too was terminated due to safety concerns.
The Kia came to a stop at Matheson Street in Tamworth a short time later.
The three males, allegedly occupants, attempted to flee on foot before being arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station.
A 17-year-old boy was charged with being carried in conveyance and possess prohibited drug.
He was released on conditional bail and will appear before a children's court on Tuesday, 5 April, 2022.
A 15-year-old boy was charged with driving a conveyance taken without consent of the owner, not stopping for a police pursuit, driving dangerously, driving more than 45 kilometres an hour over the speed limit, and driving without a licence
He was refused bail and will appear before a children's court on Thursday.
