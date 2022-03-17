news, latest-news,

Two teenage boys have been charged with leading police on two chases in Tamworth and Gunnedah yesterday. A 17-year-old has been granted bail, but a 15-year-old boy alleged to have been the driver has been refused bail in Tamworth Local Court. A third boy, 15, will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act. Oxley Police allege a white Kia carrying the three young males fled after officers attempted to stop it on the Kamilaroi Highway in the Gunnedah area, at about 11.45am on Wednesday. Read also: The police pursued the car, but the chase was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns, they said. Police initiated a second pursue at about 12.15pm in West Tamworth before it too was terminated due to safety concerns. The Kia came to a stop at Matheson Street in Tamworth a short time later. The three males, allegedly occupants, attempted to flee on foot before being arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station. A 17-year-old boy was charged with being carried in conveyance and possess prohibited drug. He was released on conditional bail and will appear before a children's court on Tuesday, 5 April, 2022. A 15-year-old boy was charged with driving a conveyance taken without consent of the owner, not stopping for a police pursuit, driving dangerously, driving more than 45 kilometres an hour over the speed limit, and driving without a licence He was refused bail and will appear before a children's court on Thursday.

