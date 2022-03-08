Hamilton snares Zone 3 Champion of Club Champions title

news, latest-news,

Scott Hamilton has belatedly been named the top bowler in Zone 3 after a sterling win in the 2021 Champion of Club Champions Singles tournament. The Inverell Sporting Bowling Club alum was one of 17 bowlers to take to the South Tamworth Bowling Club green last Saturday and Sunday, many of whom produced "high quality" performances, Zone 3 chairperson Phil O'Reilly said. Also read: Hamilton progressed through the round games undefeated, and survived a close encounter in the quarter final, before winning his semi final as well to progress to the last match of the weekend against Norm Walford from the Narrabri Sporties Bowling Club. After grinding out some gritty wins in earlier rounds, Hamilton found his best form in the final game, which he won 31 shots to 14. He will now progress to the State Singles Champion of Club Champions Finals, which will also be held at South Tamworth from June 3 to June 7.

